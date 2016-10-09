European MPs ask FIFA to ban Israeli 'settlement' clubs

A group of members of the European Parliament on Friday called on world soccer's governing body, FIFA, to act to prevent Israeli clubs based in Judea and Samaria from participating in officially sanctioned play, Reuters reported.

66 members of the 751-member European Parliament signed a letter addressed to FIFA President Gianni Infantino urging action at next month's FIFA Council meeting, according to the news agency.

