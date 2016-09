The House of Representatives on Friday approved by voice vote legislation that would allow families of 9/11 victims to sue the government of Saudi Arabia, CBS News reported.

In May, the Senate passed the measure, which was sponsored by Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX), and Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)