France foils ISIS-style terror plot by three women

Three women behind a foiled attack in Paris were guided by the Islamic State (ISIS) group from Syria, the city's prosecutor said Friday, according to AFP.

"The terrorist organization uses not only women, but young women, who get to know them and develop their plot from a distance," the prosecutor, Francois Molins, was quoted as having told a news conference.

