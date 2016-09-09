Fifth body extracted in parking garage collapse

Search and rescue forces operating to extricate the bodies of those killed in the collapse of a parking garage in Tel Aviv on Friday evening located and extricated a fifth body in the rubble.

Efforts to locate and remove the body of the sixth and final body will continue over the Sabbath, according to Channel 2 News.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)