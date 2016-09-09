Obama: North Korean nuclear test 'a grave threat'

U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday condemned North Korea’s latest nuclear test, calling it a “grave threat” to regional security and international stability and vowing to take “additional significant steps,” including sanctions, against Pyongyang.

The test was carried out early Friday morning, and South Korean officials said it was North Korea’s “largest ever” nuclear test.

