News Briefs

Who should be the next President of the US?
(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)
|
21:07
Reported
News BriefsElul 6, 5776 , 09/09/16
The choice of Prof. Alan Dershowitz
Who should be the next President of the US?
(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)
Last Briefs