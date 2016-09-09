Netanyahu: There will be no ethnic cleansing in Judea, Samaria

The Palestinian Authority leadership’s demand that a Palestinian state be free of Jews is ethnic cleansing, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Friday, and the concept of ethnic cleansing for peace is absurd.

Netanyahu’s comments came in a video he released in Hebrew and English and which was also released in a version with Arabic subtitles.

