Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday reacted to North Korea's latest nuclear test.

"Moscow is seriously concerned about North Korea’s nuclear test, UN Security Council resolutions must be followed," Lavrov told reporters, according to the Sputnik news agency.

