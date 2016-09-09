Temple Organization Headquarters: Visits to the Temple Mount never ceased

The Temple Organization Headquarters reacted on Friday to the remarks of Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, who said that those who ascended the Temple Mount must repent.

"The Headquarters does not intervene in disputes between rabbis and Torah scholars. However, we at the Headquarters reject the petty attempts at denial or disregard by Israel's greatest who support, encourage and even ascent the Temple Mount themselves," it said. "The visits to the Temple Mount never ceased since the building of the Temple, only when enemy governments interfered."

