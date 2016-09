MK Avi Dichter (Likud), chairman of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, welcomed on Thursday reports that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas would meet soon in Moscow.

At the same time, Dichter stressed that the preconditions imposed by the PA on the resumption of talks – namely a construction freeze in Judea and Samaria and the release of terrorists – are unacceptable.