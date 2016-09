06:44 Reported News Briefs Elul 6, 5776 , 09/09/16 Elul 6, 5776 , 09/09/16 South Korea believes North Korea conducted another nuclear test South Korea believes North Korea conducted a nuclear test, an official with the South Korean Defense Ministry told CNN on Thursday night. The comments came after a magnitude 5.3 earthquake was detected near Punggye-ri, Kilju County, the same location as four other tests.



