News Briefs

At a yearly convention at the Mishpat La'am Center which convenes to discuss the present and future of Israeli law and its relationship with traditional Jewish law, attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir highlighted a problem of excessive judicial control within the Israeli political system.

Ben-Gvir, who is known for his defense of Jews against government accusations of misconduct in the face of violent Arab attack, traced the roots of the current Israeli judicial ethos to former Supreme Court Chief Justice Aharon Barak.