21:29 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16 Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16 Shabbat crisis: Haredi position split Read more



Shas head Aryeh Deri promises no coalition crisis over Shabbat construction, causing disgruntled UTJ MKs to weigh their options. ► ◄ Last Briefs