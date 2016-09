18:42 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16 Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16 Mayor of Netanya to remain in jail Read more



The Lod District Court partially accepted Mayor of Netanya Miriam Feirberg's appeal against her imprisonment; she will remain in custody until Sunday. ► ◄ Last Briefs