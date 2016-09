17:58 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16 Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16 'Help us, our lives are in danger' Read more



Workers representative urges Knesset Labor, Welfare, and Health Committee members to act on behalf of laborers. 'I am the transparent worker, the cheapest commodity. I promise there will be many more work accidents this year, and one of them will definitely involve someone I call a friend.