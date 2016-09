17:06 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16 Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16 'Dr. Cannabis' gets 46 months in jail Read more



Tel Aviv district court sentences Dr. Avraham Dotan to 46 months in jail and 18 month suspended sentence for cannabis-related crimes. ► ◄ Last Briefs