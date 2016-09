17:00 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16 Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16 Watch: US policemen come to Israel for ceremony, bike ride Read more



Over a hundred policemen and sheriffs from the US joined their Israeli counterparts in a ceremony at police academy and long bike ride. The US policemen will take part in the September 11th ceremony coming up on Sunday, and will visit site of terrorist attacks in order to learn about prevention and reaction to terror attacks from Israel Police officials.