16:30 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16 Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16 Monument to fallen soldiers to be demolished Read more



A vineyard and observation post set up in the Gush Etzion town of Elazar in memory of 2 IDF soldiers who died in Lebanon are now ordered destroyed by Supreme Court. ► ◄ Last Briefs