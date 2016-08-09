15:34 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16 Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16 President Hollande: France's secular laws can accommodate Islam Read more



Amid scandal following France's 'Burkini ban', President insists that his country can 'make space' for Islam within it secularist society, even though France didn't 'expect Islam to be this big a century ago. ► ◄ Last Briefs