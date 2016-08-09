Amid scandal following France's 'Burkini ban', President insists that his country can 'make space' for Islam within it secularist society, even though France didn't 'expect Islam to be this big a century ago.
News BriefsElul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16
President Hollande: France's secular laws can accommodate Islam
