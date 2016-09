15:00 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16 Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16 Secular provocateurs plan Shabbat desecration in Bnei Brak Read more



Secular activists propose "Shabbat desecration party" in the predominantly haredi-religious city. ► ◄ Last Briefs