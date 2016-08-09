PA illegals among 20 arrested in Tel Sheva raid

Police arrested 20 people, Thursday morning, in a raid on the community of Tel Sheva, near Be'er Sheva, according to Walla!. Among the detainees were an undisclosed number of Palestinian Authority resident without permits to be outside the PA.

Police seized stolen property, various weapons, drugs and cash that appeared to be connected to money-laundering offenses. Three businesses were found to be violating their licenses and 70 traffic tickets were written. The businesses are expected to be closed, subject to a hearing.