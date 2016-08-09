Hadassah Ein-Karem Hospital in Jerusalem reported improvement, Thursday, in the condition of a 65-year-old man who was attacked on Tuesday at a synagogue in Giv'at Ze'ev, northwest of the capital
The man was listed in moderate and stable condition.
News BriefsElul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16
Synagogue-attack victim improving
