News Briefs

  Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16

4-day remand extension for Kiryat Gat attack suspects

The Ashkelon Magistrates Court extended by four days, Thursday, the remand of three haredi-religious Jews who were arrested, Wednesday evening, on suspicion of attacking the chief rabbi of Kiryat Gat.

Police continue to investigate.



