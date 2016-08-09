13:24 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16 Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16 4-day remand extension for Kiryat Gat attack suspects The Ashkelon Magistrates Court extended by four days, Thursday, the remand of three haredi-religious Jews who were arrested, Wednesday evening, on suspicion of attacking the chief rabbi of Kiryat Gat. Police continue to investigate.



