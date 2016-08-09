Police chief: Yesha residents not 2nd-class citizens

Police Commissioner Ronnie Alshich said, Wednesday, that he has marked the Samaria-Judea police district as needing nurturing and strengthening.

Speaking at the end of a visit to the Hevron Hills Council region, he explained, "Citizens of Israel who live in Judea and Samaria are not second class and deserve police service just like every citizen. The problems that the Arabs create in the criminal, traffic and security fields require our serious focus and treatment, and we will see to the strengthening of the district and providing solutions to the problems that pain the citizens."