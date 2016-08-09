Workers: Building of parking structure was rushed

Safety was sacrificed for speed in the building of the parking structure that collapsed in Tel Aviv on Monday, according to construction workers cited on Thursday by Israel Defense Forces Radio. The workers said in many cases cement was not allowed to dry enough before molds were removed.

In response, the Danya Cebus construction company said it managed the project according to the highest standards and guidance by inspectors. The company said it was doing everything to study why the collapse occured and warned against premature conclusions.