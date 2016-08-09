12:13 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16 Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16 Liberman: Throw the book at rabbi's attackers Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman called on law enforcement officials, Thursday, to seek the most severe punishment possible for those who attacked Rabbi Moshe Havlin and his wife in their home, Wednesday evening. Read more



