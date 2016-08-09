News Briefs

The chief executive officer of the company that was building the parking structure which collapsed in Tel Aviv, Monday, that the company will do everything to cooperate with the investigation of the incident. Ronen Ginzburg of Danya Cebus told a Knesset Labor and Welfare Committee hearing on the collapse, "We will not hide [anything]. We will provide all our materials and information."

Expressing condolences to the families of the workers killed in the collapse, Ginzburg said the incident was very difficult for him.