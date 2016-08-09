IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
11:27
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16

Police seek help in locating at-risk missing person

The police are asking the public's help in locating 35-year-old Eran Altoni of Herzliya, who was last seen on Tuesday. Altoni is described as about 1.8m/5'11" tall and full bodied with short hair. Sometimes he wears glasses and carries a green bag or case with the Israel Defense Forces logo on it. He might also be driving a black Mazda with license plate 89-063-75.

Police described Altoni as at risk. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police national switchboard (100) or the Galilot station at (09) 970 4444.



Last Briefs