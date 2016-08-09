Police seek help in locating at-risk missing person

The police are asking the public's help in locating 35-year-old Eran Altoni of Herzliya, who was last seen on Tuesday. Altoni is described as about 1.8m/5'11" tall and full bodied with short hair. Sometimes he wears glasses and carries a green bag or case with the Israel Defense Forces logo on it. He might also be driving a black Mazda with license plate 89-063-75.

Police described Altoni as at risk. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police national switchboard (100) or the Galilot station at (09) 970 4444.