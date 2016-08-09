Police consider a building-accident unit

Chief Superintendent Iris Barak of the police department's investigations branch told the Knesset Labor and Welfare Committee, Thursday morning, "The police are considering setting up a unit to deal with work accidents in the construction industry," in the wake of Monday's fatal collapse of a parking structure under construction in Tel Aviv.

Barak told a committee hearing looking into the disaster that she could not comment on the findings of the investigation and arrests that have taken place because of a gag order.