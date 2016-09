10:47 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16 Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16 1500-year-old stables discovered at Ovdat National Park Read more



In archaological excavations at the Ovdat National Park in the eastern Negev, an ancient animal stable has been uncovered. ► ◄ Last Briefs