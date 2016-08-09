Labor Minister OKs essential Shabbat railroad work

Labor and Welfare Minister Haim Katz has approved essential work on Israel Railways during this week's Jewish Sabbath and other Sabbaths in the future, while preserving the sanctity of the holy day. Interviewed by Yedioth Ahronoth, Katz said every case will be judged on its own merits. He added, "All safety work that needs to be done on Shabbat will be done. All work where there's no choice but to do it on Shabbat will be done."

Conversely, he said, "Wherever they don't have to work, they won't work. For many years, work has been carried out on the Sabbath, and it will be carried out in the future."