Eddie Derivan, known as the "Sheriff of Hevron" has passed away at the age of 83.

Born in the United States, he immigrated to Israel at a young age and settled in the Negev, where he worked as a cowherd and guard. In the 1990s, he moved to Kiryat Arba'. His son Dov was murdered by terrorists when he went to expel Arabs who invaded with a herd in the southern Hevron Hills, next to the Jewish community of Ma'on.