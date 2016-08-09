Ben-Dahan: Attack on Kiryat Gat rabbi an escalation

Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan reacted, Thursday morning, to the Wednesday-evening attack on the chief rabbi of Kiryat Gat by saying, "I take a harsh view on the penetration and spread of activists from the haredi-religious public who are fighting against those who support induction into the Israel Defense Forces and [against] haredi-religious soldiers themselves.

Rabbi Ben-Dahan repeated his call for state authorities to very seriously address these acts of violence and take all the necessary measures to stop them. This harming of a city rabbi is an escalation and we must not let it pass it in silence."