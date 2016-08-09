Clinton: IS wants Trump to win

American presidential candidate Hillary Clinton says she wants to defeat the Islamic State movement and bring an end to its rule of terror.

In an interview to be broadcast Thursday evening on Channel 2 Television, the former secretary of state said the Obama administration has stayed away from the term "radical Islam" because studies have shown there is evidence that the term serves the interests of jihadists. Referring to an article that said IS spokespeople wish for a Trump victory because he has made Islam and Muslims part of his campaign.