08:21 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16 Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16 Report: Obama holds secret meeting with Duterte Media in the Philippines report a secret meeting between Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and United States counterpart Barack Obama. Obama had cancelled a meeting between the two after Duterte cursed him during a speech defending a Philippines drug crackdown against American criticism.



► ◄ Last Briefs