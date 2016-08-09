IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
07:42
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16

Suspected Lebanese terrorist arrested in Argentina

Argentina's official news agency reports Lebanese citizen Khalil Mohammed As-Sayad tried was arrested at an Argentinian airport when he tried to enter the country with forged papers.

As-Sayad is wanted in the United States for involvement in terror.



Last Briefs