Argentina's official news agency reports Lebanese citizen Khalil Mohammed As-Sayad tried was arrested at an Argentinian airport when he tried to enter the country with forged papers.
As-Sayad is wanted in the United States for involvement in terror.
Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16
Suspected Lebanese terrorist arrested in Argentina
