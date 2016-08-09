07:36 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16 Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16 Chile hit by 5.4 earthquake An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale was felt in northern Chile, Wednesday afternoon. The epicenter was 56 kilometers northeast of Pica in the Atacama desert. No injuries or damage were reported.



► ◄ Last Briefs