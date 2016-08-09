IsraelNationalNews.com

News Briefs

  Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16

Chile hit by 5.4 earthquake

An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale was felt in northern Chile, Wednesday afternoon.

The epicenter was 56 kilometers northeast of Pica in the Atacama desert. No injuries or damage were reported.



