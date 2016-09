The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the world's chemical weapons watchdog, said Wednesday it was "disturbed" by the alleged use of toxic chemicals in Aleppo after dozens of people had to be treated for breathing problems in the Syrian battlefront city.

"We are disturbed by the recent allegations of the use of toxic chemicals in Aleppo," said a statement by the director-general of the Hague-based OPCW, Ahmet Uzumcu, quoted by AFP.