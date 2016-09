British composer and producer Brian Eno, a longtime supporter of the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, has ordered an Israeli dance company to stop using his music, JTA reported Wednesday.

The Batsheva company has been using an Eno composition in its dance routine titled "Humus" since 2013, the London-based Jewish Chronicle reported. It was scheduled to perform the routine this week at a dance festival in Italy.