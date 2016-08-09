88% of French citizens oppose President Francois Hollande's running for president again, a poll published on BFMTV on Wednesday found.
The French presidential elections will take place in April 2017.
Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16
Most French citizens oppose additional term for Hollande
