02:43 Reported News Briefs Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16 Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16 Most French citizens oppose additional term for Hollande 88% of French citizens oppose President Francois Hollande's running for president again, a poll published on BFMTV on Wednesday found. The French presidential elections will take place in April 2017.



► ◄ Last Briefs