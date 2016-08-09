IsraelNationalNews.com

  Elul 5, 5776 , 08/09/16

Most French citizens oppose additional term for Hollande

88% of French citizens oppose President Francois Hollande's running for president again, a poll published on BFMTV on Wednesday found.

The French presidential elections will take place in April 2017.



