Stepson of Tel Aviv collapse victim may be allowed to remain in Israel

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri on Wednesday evening ordered the head of the Population and Immigration Authority, Amnon Ben-Ami, to discuss the possibility of allowing the stepson of Oleg Yakubov, who was killed in the collapse of the underground parking lot in Tel Aviv, to remain in Israel.

He is the son of the widow Galina Yakubov, from a previous marriage, and is a resident of Ukraine who came to Israel as a tourist two years ago and is a candidate for deportation. Following the request of the widow who suffers from a disability that her son be allowed to remain in the country, Deri ordered a discussion on the issue.