23:19 Reported News Briefs Elul 4, 5776 , 07/09/16 Elul 4, 5776 , 07/09/16 Bolton, Shaked to highlight inaugural event in New York Read more



50th anniversary of the Six Day War, as well as the 25th yahrzeit of former PM Menachem Begin, to be marked in Queens. ► ◄ Last Briefs