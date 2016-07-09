17:15 Reported News Briefs Elul 4, 5776 , 07/09/16 Elul 4, 5776 , 07/09/16 Names of those killed in parking garage collapse This afternoon, the names of those killed in the collapse of the parking garage in Tel Aviv were published: Oleg Yakobov (60) of Tel Aviv, Dennis Dechenko (28) from the Ukraine and Ahad Al-Hajj (34) of Beit Rima.



