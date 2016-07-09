IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
06:20
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 4, 5776 , 07/09/16

Dichter rejects leftist referendum on Judea and Samaria

MK Avi Dichter (Likud), chairman of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, on Tuesday rejected an initiative by a group of leftists for a referendum on the future of Israeli presence in Judea and Samaria.

The group plans to promote legislation calling for a referendum on the issue during the coming year, while conducting a public campaign and other events. The initiative was launched as the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Six Day War, in which Israel liberated Judea and Samaria, approaches.



Last Briefs