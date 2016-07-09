Dichter rejects leftist referendum on Judea and Samaria

MK Avi Dichter (Likud), chairman of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, on Tuesday rejected an initiative by a group of leftists for a referendum on the future of Israeli presence in Judea and Samaria.

The group plans to promote legislation calling for a referendum on the issue during the coming year, while conducting a public campaign and other events. The initiative was launched as the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Six Day War, in which Israel liberated Judea and Samaria, approaches.