05:15 Reported News Briefs Elul 4, 5776 , 07/09/16 Elul 4, 5776 , 07/09/16 Retired army generals declare support for Trump Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Tuesday earned the endorsement of 88 retired generals and admirals, Politico reports. The Republican nominee's campaign unveiled an open letter, organized by Major Gen. Sidney Shachnow, a 40-year Army veteran and Holocaust survivor, and Rear Admiral Charles Williams, ahead of a speech on veterans affairs in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Read more



