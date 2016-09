03:49 Reported News Briefs Elul 4, 5776 , 07/09/16 Elul 4, 5776 , 07/09/16 Natan Sharansky won't seek new term as head of Jewish Agency Read more



Natan Sharansky announces he will be stepping down from his position as chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel in June. ► ◄ Last Briefs