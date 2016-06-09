Coalition chairman on poll results: The pendulum will swing in our favor

Coalition chairman MK David Bitan responded on Tuesday evening to a Channel 2 News poll which showed that if an election were held today, Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party would win the most seats.

"I do not accept the results of the poll. In many polls, including those conducted last week, the Likud led by a substantial margin," said Bitan.

“We are not concerned over this particular poll either. The pendulum will swing in our favor in light of our recent operations in the fields of security, infrastructure and more. The issue of the railway work will be resolved by the Likud in a way that the service to citizens will not be harmed and the public will continue to benefit from the public transportation and infrastructure development that the Likud has led in recent years," he added.