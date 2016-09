23:15 Reported News Briefs Elul 3, 5776 , 06/09/16 Elul 3, 5776 , 06/09/16 Likud unfazed by poll showing it losing to Yesh Atid Read more



Likud sources say that results of the poll publicized on Channel 2 today reflect the Shabbat crisis but that crisis is already behind us.