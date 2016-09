The Israel Police asked for the public's help, Tuesday evening, in locating David Varanski/Varnaski, who has been missing from his Be'er Sheva' home since the morning hours.

Varanski, about 76 years of age, is 1.5meters/4'11" tall with a full figure, gray hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the national police switchboard (100) or Be'er Sheva' police station at (08) 646 2744.