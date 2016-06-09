A train of the Jerusalem Light Rail was hit by a rock, Tuesday evening, as it passed through the Arab northern neighborhood of Shuafat.
No injuries were reported but a window was damaged. Police were sent to search the area for the perpetrators.
|
22:44
Reported
News BriefsElul 3, 5776 , 06/09/16
Jerusalem Light Rail hit by rock; no injuries
A train of the Jerusalem Light Rail was hit by a rock, Tuesday evening, as it passed through the Arab northern neighborhood of Shuafat.
No injuries were reported but a window was damaged. Police were sent to search the area for the perpetrators.
Last Briefs