IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
22:44
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 3, 5776 , 06/09/16

Jerusalem Light Rail hit by rock; no injuries

A train of the Jerusalem Light Rail was hit by a rock, Tuesday evening, as it passed through the Arab northern neighborhood of Shuafat.

No injuries were reported but a window was damaged. Police were sent to search the area for the perpetrators.



Last Briefs